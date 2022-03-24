SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – All levels of cyclists are welcome to join the Spartanburg Humane Society’s 20th annual Tour de Paws event on Saturday, April 9.

Riders can choose between the 8 mile (Family Fun Ride), 33 mile and 61 mile events. All rides will begin at 9 a.m. at the SCC Downtown Campus, located at 220 E Kennedy Street in Spartanburg. Click here to view a campus map.

Advanced registration is $45, which includes a Tour de Paws dry-fit shirt and lunch. Additional lunches can be purchased for friends, family and other supporters who come out to the event.

“Enjoy a good work out at your own pace, the company of fellow animal lovers, and a light post ride lunch- all while raising money for the 500+ animals currently under our roof!” the Spartanburg Humane Society said on their website.

Registration is open now. The deadline to guarantee your Tour de Paws shirt and lunch ticket is March 24. Participants can register the day of the ride for $55. Check in begins at 7 a.m. the day of the event.

If you would like to donate to the Spartanburg Humane Society, click here.