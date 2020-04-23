Spartanburg industrial company supplies masks, sanitizer during pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A company in Spartanburg is adapting their business to help during this pandemic.

The company Steelcore–known for supplying nuts and bolts–is now shipping millions of personal protective items around the world.

When Brandon Coates and his dad started Steelcore eight years ago, he said they wanted to supply items that would help hold the world together. Today, although it’s not in a way they expected, they’re doing just that.

On a regular day, those at Steelcore are selling items like hard hats, safety vests, and gloves.

But when the Coronavirus hit, they had to construct a new plan.

“I immediately saw that our manufacturing was going to slow and our normal business was going to decline; and I immediately started trying to find avenues to continue to sell into the market,” Brandon Coates said.

While the company is used to selling protective equipment, like safety glasses and face shields, Coates said they’ve had to switch gears.

“Found a way to source masks, sanitizer, and surface disinfectant through our industrial channels,” he said.

They’re now shipping those items to industries that are trying to reopen, as well as hospitals and other healthcare providers–both locally and around the world.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought we’d be selling this type of product, globally,” Coates said. “In the past few weeks alone, we have sold millions of these throughout the country and around the world.”

Coates said the unexpected wrench in their plans has been great for business.

“We have not had to lay off any of our employees,” he said. “We’ve actually grown during this process.”

But the most important part, Coates said, is getting to help protect those on the front lines.

“I take great pride in being able to help those who are helping our citizens,” he said.

If you’re interested in ordering some protective gear, you can call Steelcore at (864) 764-1599 or email them at bcoates@steelcoreindustrial.com.