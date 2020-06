SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg issued a curfew late Sunday evening lasting until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The city alert said the curfew will go back into effect June 1st at 7 p.m., lasting until 7 a.m. on June 2nd.

The alert stated that “anyone not abiding by this curfew is subject to charges.”

The Spartanburg Police Department also posted about the curfew on Facebook, which you can see below.