Spartanburg leaders have plan to repave over a dozen city roads

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A handful of Spartanburg city roads will soon have a smoother surface. Over a dozen are set to be repaved starting at the end of summer.

Some cracks and bumps Martha Chapman and her SUV are no strangers to on Mills Avenue in Spartanburg.

“You have to go slowly because one, bumpiness of the roads and there’s some good potholes out there you have to be careful and then, there’s some side lines,” Spartanburg Resident, Martha Chapman said.

She lives near that road and travels down it frequently. She thinks it’s in rough shape and needs to be fixed.

She’s in luck.

“We take our worst neighborhood streets that are on our list and our staff goes around and checks that out. We repave whatever we can reallocate to repave,” said Chris George with the City of Spartanburg.

Chris George with the City of Spartanburg told 7 News, that’s just one of 17 roads within city limits that are getting repaved. Others include a portion of South Converse Street, along with North Fairview Avenue.

The project brings with it a $1.23 million price tag, with a good chunk of those funds coming from Spartanburg County’s Road Fee Program.

They’re hoping to start the projects closer to the end of summer. We’ll keep you posted on an exact date.

Spartanburg County Transportation Committee has approved $ 440,000 for this project. Spartanburg County Road Fee Program will be asked to fund $ 791,000 for this project.

Portions of other city roads on that repaving list include: Ridgedale Dr., Fairwood Dr., West Park Dr., Austin St., Montview Dr., Webber Way, Eastwood Circle, Anthony Rd., Pawnee Dr., Star St, Saxon Ave., Preston St., Lucerne Dr. and High Street.