Spartanburg leaders launch ‘Blue Duck Art Tour’ to draw customers into downtown retail shops

Leaders in Spartanburg are working to draw more people into downtown retail shops this summer.

OneSpartanburg Inc. announced a scooter art crawl in partnership with 17 retail shops in downtown starting on June 17.

“The Blue Duck Art Tour allows residents and visitors to discover local merchants and local artists simultaneously. It’s a natural partnership, especially when you factor in how easy travel throughout the Downtown Cultural District is with Blue Duck’s scooter fleet.” Naomi Sargent, vice president of strategic communications at OneSpartanburg, Inc. said.

The city plans to place exclusive, locally crafted art pieces inside of retail shops for tourists to view while shopping. In order to complete the crawl, participants will receive a punch card with a list of participating stores and a discount code to access the new Blue Duck Scooters.

Leaders are hoping this brings more shoppers downtown to support local retail shops.

“This is for visitors and residents and we are just excited to get people downtown again and get people into the merchants. The goal is to drive customers to our retail locations and also have a good time on the scooters,” Jonna Turner, director of events for One Spartanburg Inc.

Participants can win prizes including one of the 17 paintings.

The Blue Duck Art Tour starts on Thursday, June 17 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and lasts every day through July 15th.

Here’s a list of participating shops:

The Lemon Peel

Two Cumberland

Imagination Station

The Local Hiker

The Hiker Hub (inside The Local Hiker)

Paisley Paw

Armoire

Hub City Scoops

Two Doors Down LLC

DK Boutique and Spa

The Spice and Tea Exchange of Spartanburg

Bond Street Wines

Kindred Spirits

Hub City Bookshop & Press

Little River Coffee Bar

Smallcakes Spartanburg

Market on Main

Click here to learn more about the Blue Duck Art Tour.