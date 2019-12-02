Spartanburg local businesses tackle Cyber Monday head on

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cyber Monday may be setting records, but in downtown Spartanburg, local businesses are setting themselves apart by offering in store one of a kind experiences.

Small businesses, like Hub City Bookstore agreed, Cyber Monday is just as important as Black Friday, when it comes to shoppers and their sales.

Though the bookshop looked a little empty, Hub City Press Assistant Director Kate McMullen, said its actually what a typical Monday looks like.

Cyber Monday didn’t steal any customers, if anything the past weekend of holiday shopping has been great. They racked up close to $4,000 in sales she explained.

Hub City Bookshop

“Independent books stores, they’re actually kind of bouncing back. Even though people thought that books weren’t really a thing anymore. So, that’s been really exciting to see and we’ve found that to be true too,” McMullen said.

The shop has stood out by offering more than just books. There are various various literary programs hosted for the city: a children’s story hour, workshops, writing conferences, book give-a-ways to local schools for practically nothing.

“We’re a nonprofit so it’s really helpful to tell folks, you know you donated to us every time you buy a book here,” McMullen said.

The nonprofit actively publishes books from writers across 13 southern states. Therefore, McMullen said every day sales are important, Cyber Monday is no different.

Next door at Carriage House Wines, Cyber Monday has not been given a second thought. Owner Tony Forest said his biggest sale day was last week.

“We call it ‘Black Wednesday.’ So, that’s when, if anybody’s gonna drink wine all year long, they’re gonna drink it with Thanksgiving dinner. So, that’s typically our biggest day of the whole year,” Forest said.

Carriage House Wines has been operating downtown for 13 years; Forest has been in the wine industry for nearly 40. He explained that wine is a gift that isn’t on a ‘traditional sale’ path like some products.

Carriage House Wines

Forest has several corporate customers that purchase from him but not on a specific date. However, between ‘Black Wednesday’ and December 10, he noted is the calm before the storm.

“When [customers] wake up on December the 10, they realize I’ve got 14 days to get this stuff done. That just really cranks them up and their ready to go,” Forest said.

The local wine store has numerous wines, Forest said customers are encouraged to come in and ask for help. He added that he wraps all the gift wine for free.

“Wine is my product but service is our business,” Forest said.