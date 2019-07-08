Spartanburg man accused of indecent exposure, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officers arrested a man on an indecent exposure charge Sunday.

According to a police department report, officers were called to North Highpoint Road in regards to a call about an indecent exposure and upon arrival located a man, identified as Shawn Clark, walking from the backyard of a home toward the driveway.

When officers asked Clark for his name, he refused. Police detained him and Clark reportedly became unruly and resisted being cuffed.

Officers confirmed with dispatch the description of the suspect in the indecent exposure call, which matched Clark’s description.

According to the report, officers spoke with a woman who said she was outside with her dog when Clark approached her about raking up her leaves. The woman reportedly told him she was not interested and that’s when Clark asked for some water.

The woman gave him some water and told police she expected him to leave after she told him she was getting ready for church.

According to report, officers then spoke with another woman who said she was watching Clark from the window facing the driveway, and said she saw him walk into her neighbor’s backyard.

She said Clark then came into their backyard.

The woman told officers that she saw him through a peep hole of their backdoor.

She said Clark stood in front of their steps and performed a sexual act.

According to the report, Clark reportedly tried to leave the yard by jumping the fence in the backyard, but was unable to get out before police arrived on-scene.

Clark was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he was being held on $5,000 bond.