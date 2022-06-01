SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for trespassing at a local gas station.

Police said while at the QuikTrip on 489 West Main Street, someone informed officers that a man was asking women to pump their gas and threatening to spit on them if they refused his offer.

Police located the man later identified as 58-year-old Christopher Cook at pump two offering to pump a woman’s gas.

Police exited their vehicle and asked to speak with Cook, but he refused.

Police later learned by checking Cook’s information that he previously had been placed on trespass notice from the gas station many times.

His last notice was July 2020 and it remains active until 2025, police said.

Police arrested Cook for trespassing and he was booked into the Spartanburg County Jail.