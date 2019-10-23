Spartanburg man charged with felony DUI in I-26 crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a Spartanburg man was under the influence in a wrong-way crash earlier this month on Interstate 26.

Jail records show Lorne Daniel James, 33, is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-26 East near Highway 29.

James was driving west in the eastbound lane of I-26 when he hit a 2006 Acura, Hovis said.

The crash forced the Acura into the path of a tractor trailer, which also hit the victim’s vehicle. The tractor trailer also crashed into a guardrail.

Both the victim and James were taken to a hospital.

James was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday.

He remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.