Spartanburg man charged with felony DUI in I-85 crash

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg man is accused of driving drunk in a crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

Brendon Joseph Lisi, 30, is charged with felony DUI resulting in great injury.

Troopers say Lisi drove off the side of an interstate and crashed into a tree.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-85 at mile marker 69

A 23-year-old passenger in the SUV was hurt in the crash, troopers say.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

Lisi was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center later Sunday morning and released Monday, according to jail records.

