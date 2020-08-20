Spartanburg man dies days after being pulled from water near Clifton Beach, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man who was pulled from the water in the Clifton Beach area earlier this month died Wednesday afternoon.

According to a coroner’s release, on Aug. 9 EMS crews were called to the lower end of Gold Mine Road near the Clifton Beach area, after a man was pulled from the water and was unresponsive.

The man, identified as Oliver Felipe Lucas-Lucas, of Spartanburg, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment and passed away Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office said he died from complications of fresh water drowning.

The coroner’s office and the the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating the man’s death.

