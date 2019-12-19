Spartanburg man gets 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Andrew J. Dixon, 32, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday. A judge issued a consecutive 15-year prison sentence on each charge.

The solicitor’s office said a relative of an 8-year-old victim reported the crimes to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 17, 2018.

According to the release, Dixon allegedly abused the child on several occasions over a 2-year period.

The victim reportedly described the abuse during a forensic exam at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Dixon then admitted to abusing the child in a recorded conversation with a family member of the victim.

Along with his sentence, he will required to be on GPS monitoring when released from prison and will be added to the sex offender registry.

His previous criminal convictions include child neglect, grand larceny, breach of trust, criminal domestic violence, malicious injury to person property and violation of probation.