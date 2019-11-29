Spartanburg man jailed after alleged assault on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman told police she was beaten and strangled almost to the point of losing consciousness for about an hour on Thanksgiving.

According to a Spartanburg Police Department report, the victim and the suspect, Denetrius Mack, got into an argument Thursday night as she tried to leave their apartment to give one of the suspect’s family members a ride.

The victim said Mack blocked the door to prevent her from leaving and began punching her. At one point, the victim was reportedly kicked in her face and believes she almost lost consciousness as Mack was strangling her.

The victim stated the violent assault lasted about an hour. According to the report, her child woke up screaming at some point during the assault.

The victim used her cell phone to message someone for help after Mack fell asleep.

Denetrius Lamon Mack, 36, of Spartanburg is charged with first-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

He remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene, according to the report.





