SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 56.

Chad Edward Cartee, 42, of John Dodd Road in Spartanburg, died at the scene of the crash, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a news release.

Troopers said the accident happened around 5:34 p.m. Thursday.

Cartee was headed east on Highway 56 when he ran off the side of the road near West Road and hit a tree, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Clevenger said Cartee was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers through their grief,” Clevenger said.