Spartanburg man receives 18-year prison sentence for drug crimes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received an 18-year prison sentence Monday after admitting to selling illegal drugs on multiple occasions.

According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, Travis K. Browning, 37, pleaded guilty to trafficking crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine withing a half-mile of a school or park, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, distribution of fentanyl and other charges.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole issued the sentence.

Spartanburg Police recorded an informant purchasing 3.15 grams of fentanyl and 0.07 grams of crack cocaine from Browning on May 17, 2018 near Irwin Park, according to Barnette.

Police also executed a search warrant on July 10, 2018 at a Franklin Street house and found 1.75 grams of cocaine and 10.69 grams of crack cocaine hidden in the attic, according to Barnette. Browning admitted to officers where the drugs were located at the home during an interview.

Browning’s prior criminal record included convictions for multiple drug offenses, assault and battery with intent to kill and violations of parole, according to Barnette.