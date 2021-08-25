Spartanburg man receives 25 year prison sentence for trafficking drugs near park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 25 year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine Wednesday for illegal drug trafficking near a local park.

The Spartanburg Solicitor’s Office said Brandal Smith, 38, was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and distribution of an illegal drug within a half-mile of a school or park at the conclusion of a 2-day jury trial.

According to the solicitor’s office, deputies used a confidential informant to make of a $400 purchase of fentanyl from Smith in the parking lot of a Howard Street convenience store near Cleveland Park. The fentanyl weighed 5.25 grams.

Smith will serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.