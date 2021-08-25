Spartanburg man receives 25 year prison sentence for trafficking drugs near park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brandal Smith (Source: Spartanburg Solicitor’s Office)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 25 year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine Wednesday for illegal drug trafficking near a local park.

The Spartanburg Solicitor’s Office said Brandal Smith, 38, was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and distribution of an illegal drug within a half-mile of a school or park at the conclusion of a 2-day jury trial.

According to the solicitor’s office, deputies used a confidential informant to make of a $400 purchase of fentanyl from Smith in the parking lot of a Howard Street convenience store near Cleveland Park. The fentanyl weighed 5.25 grams.

Smith will serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store