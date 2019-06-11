Spartanburg man receives 40-year prison sentence for 2005 murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a man in 2005.

According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, David L. Hines, 31, pleaded guilty shooting William “BJ” Rice, 25, in the head at a home on Sunny Street.

Barnette said Rice’s body was found in his bed with a gunshot wound to his head on December 7, 2005. He was fully clothed, but his pockets were turned inside out and his shoes were missing. His gold grill for his front teeth was also missing, according to Barnette.

Spartanburg Police determined that Hines was a suspect while investigating days after the homicide, Barnette said. He was seen “flashing money and giving away crack cocaine” the night Rice’s body was found.

Spartanburg County deputies stopped Hine’s car on December 16, 2005 in reference to a robbery investigation, Barnette said. During the stop, deputies found three pistols. One of the guns was later determined to be the murder weapon.

Hines pled guilty to a series of unrelated charges in Spartanburg and York counties in 2006. He received a 20-year prison sentence.

According to Barnette, Hines admitting to killing Rice during a police interview in prison in 2011. Hines told police that he and three other men took money and drugs from Rice. He also said his life was threatened if he did not kill Rice.

The case was revisited as part of a review of cold cases in 2018. Arrest warrants were then obtained for Hines, Barnette said.

Hines pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Hines’ prior criminal record included convictions for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, carjacking, kidnapping, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, third-degree burglary and sex offender registry violation.