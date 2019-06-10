Spartanburg man sentenced for shooting death at Club No Limits

News

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a man in a nightclub parking lot.

38-year-old Marcus Fernanders pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyrone Brown.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Club No Limits on Hayne Street in Spartanburg County on June 3, 2018.

Witnesses say Fernanders and Brown got into a dispute after Brown sat on Fernanders' car.

Video showed the two shoving each other before separating. Moments later Fernanders approached Brown with a gun and the two shot at each other.

Brown died from his injuries at the scene.

Fernanders was shot in the face and was later found by deputies at the hospital.

Fernanders has prior convictions for trafficking cocaine, distribution of cocaine, possession of marijuana, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a stolen pistol, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

