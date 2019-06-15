Spartanburg man stabbed in neck after being followed by group of men

A man was stabbed in the neck after being followed by a group of men in Spartanburg, according to a police report.

The incident happened near Franklin St. on Thursday around 5 p.m.

The victim told police that he was approached by 5 men, who reportedly questioned him about where they could find drugs.

According to the report, the victim began walking away near the train tracks at Franklin Street and Hugh Street when he was stabbed in the right side of the neck by one of the men.

He said that he then began running home.

The suspect was a black male with a box-style hair cut, according to the victim. He reportedly had tattoos on his chest and wrist as well as a tear drop on his face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering, the report said.

