Spartanburg man wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Vermont

Philip Katon has been arrested in Vermont in connection to a homicide. (Vermont State Police)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VERMONT (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man wanted for attempted homicide has been arrested in Vermont.

On Sept. 19, the Vermont Intelligence Center issued a bulletin for 53-year-old Philip Katon, of Spartanburg, regarding a continental extraditable warrant for attempted homicide, according to Vermont State Police.

The bulletin indicated that Katon was believed to be traveling to Vermont with his wife in a white 1998 Ford Expedition. On Sept. 20, Vermont State Police were notified that a Burlington Police Department dispatcher called in to report that they believed they were following Katon’s vehicle they recognized from the bulletin.

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks and Williston Barracks in conjunction with the St. Albans Police Department, Swanton Police Department, Franklin County Sheriffs, and the US Marshal Service conducted a motor vehicle stop on Katon’s vehicle on I-89 North, police said.

Katon was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was then lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Katon is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice, according to state police.