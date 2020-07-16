Spartanburg mask ordinance, no citations issued two weeks after approved

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg is cracking down on its mask ordinance. Two weeks ago, city council passed the resolution requiring masks in a number of places like grocery stores and pharmacies for customers. It also applies to all employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores and pharmacies. But no citations have been issued to anyone yet.

Dinnie Koller is brandishing a new style at her boutique and spa in downtown Spartanburg.

“Dinnie’s husband built this for her right when this whole thing started. That way she can be protected,” said DK Boutique & Spa Employee, Allyson McPhaul.

Not only the plastic protector but also the cloths covering their faces. It’s all part of a city ordinance.

But as Christopher George with the city explained to us, some leaders in town believe not everyone is following the rules.

“We’ve gotten complaints that some businesses, there are a lot of people inside without masks and others, there’s really great compliance,” said the Communications Manager with the City of Spartanburg, Christopher George.

And they want police to crack down on them.

“We will do some more target enforcement. That may include handing out some citations to folks, also with an explainer of how those citations work,” George told us.

However, Major Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg Police told 7 News they’re responding to complaints when they get them. But he said most of the violators have been compliant.

“We haven’t issued any citations because typically if an officer is there and the officer says, hey put your mask on, the person will decide to not stay at that store, go somewhere else. Or they tell me, I forgot my mask, let me go back to my car and get it,” said Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department.

Major Littlejohn also told us if someone isn’t compliant, then they’ll be slapped with a citation. A citation that this woman thinks is a good idea.

“My baby can’t wear a mask but it’s nice if adults can wear a mask. That way, she doesn’t get exposed,” Spartanburg County Resident, Anna Kenya told 7 News.

The citation for customers violating the ordinance is $25.

If employees at a business are not wearing a mask, that could be a fine of $100.

The ordinance states there is an exemption for any person who has underlying health conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a mask.

Major Littlejohn told 7 News, he encourages employers to call them if they’re dealing with someone refusing to wear a mask.