1  of  32
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Spartanburg Methodist College moves all courses online, postpones graduation

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
computer-phone-generic_534744

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Methodist College officials said all courses at the college will be conducted online for the rest of the spring semester through May 6.

According to a news release, Spartanburg Methodist College President Scott Cochran said the college would be extending its March 9 through March 13 spring break for an additional week to allow faculty to prepare to teach courses online.

Cochran sent an email to students and employees on Friday, citing Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that mandates an extension of online instruction at all public colleges in South Carolina. McMaster said during the news conference that he hoped private colleges would also go to online instruction.

Officials with SMC, which is a private college, said they moved quickly to follow McMaster’s order.

“The coronavirus situation is changing daily,” Cochran said. “We continue to closely monitor conditions in our local area, as well as in our state and nation. As more communities respond with restrictions aimed at preventing a lethal spike in cases, we saw no good reason to put off the decision to finish semester courses online.”

Along with the announcement of moving classes to online instruction, SMC officials said their commencement exercises scheduled for Saturday, May 9, have been postponed.

According to the release, all other college events are canceled through the end of the semester, including athletic events.

For more information and updates, visit www.smcsc.edu/covid19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store