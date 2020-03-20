Spartanburg Methodist College moves all courses online, postpones graduation

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Methodist College officials said all courses at the college will be conducted online for the rest of the spring semester through May 6.

According to a news release, Spartanburg Methodist College President Scott Cochran said the college would be extending its March 9 through March 13 spring break for an additional week to allow faculty to prepare to teach courses online.

Cochran sent an email to students and employees on Friday, citing Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that mandates an extension of online instruction at all public colleges in South Carolina. McMaster said during the news conference that he hoped private colleges would also go to online instruction.

Officials with SMC, which is a private college, said they moved quickly to follow McMaster’s order.

“The coronavirus situation is changing daily,” Cochran said. “We continue to closely monitor conditions in our local area, as well as in our state and nation. As more communities respond with restrictions aimed at preventing a lethal spike in cases, we saw no good reason to put off the decision to finish semester courses online.”

Along with the announcement of moving classes to online instruction, SMC officials said their commencement exercises scheduled for Saturday, May 9, have been postponed.

According to the release, all other college events are canceled through the end of the semester, including athletic events.

For more information and updates, visit www.smcsc.edu/covid19.