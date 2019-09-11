Spartanburg mill to undergo multimillion-dollar renovation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A once-booming mill in Spartanburg is set to undergo a multimillion-dollar transformation.

On Wednesday, James Bakker gave 7 News a tour of Star Mill on Arch Street in Spartanburg. He slid open the doors of Star Mill exposing the structures current state of disrepair. Bakker, however, sees beyond the caved roof and collapsed beams.

“Well what I see is the space is pretty cool,” he told 7 News.

Bakker and his associates redeveloped the Montgomery Building in downtown Spartanburg. Now they’re taking on Star Mill on the Northside.

“You can’t really replicate this today,” Bakker said. “You can’t recreate it. You can’t recreate the history. You can’t recreate how these buildings were tied to the community.”

On Monday, city council approved certifying the site as historically significant. That will allow the developer to apply for state tax credits to revamp the space.

“We think anytime we can do improvements in the city or the county, it’s a plus for us,” Mayor Junie White said.

Bakker said that keeps the project price tag around $3 million.

“Really this tax credit helps bridge the gap because it is a lot more expensive to do this than new construction,” Bakker told 7 News.

The 12-month plan will be to demo the inside and restore the outside. Then the developer will convert the 12,000 square foot mill into a two-story office building with an elevator, two parking lots, an open-air patio and a lot of natural light.

“You have these great big windows that we will have to put back. See where the cinder blocks are? Those are the original windows,” Bakker said.

Redeveloping the property will hopefully turn it once again into an economic driver for Spartanburg.

“Probably in the future, all these old mill sites will be redeveloped and refurbished and put back on the tax books,” Mayor White told 7 News.

Bakker told 7 News he hopes to start working on the project by January. He said they plan to announce the tenant in the next few months.