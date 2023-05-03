Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Cross Life church is bringing the community together to help those in need.

On Saturday, May 6 the church will have a free yard sale at 131 Hidden Hill Road.

The event will have clothes, shoes, baby items, jewelry and home decorations.

Pastor Bob Harding of Cross Life Church regularly serves individuals in need and will have a cookout with free food for anyone who wants to come by.

Harding said this is a great way to reach the community in need who may not reach out for other resources.