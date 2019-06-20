Spartanburg Motor Lodge condemned, residents forced to leave

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – People who live at the Spartanburg Motor Lodge said red notices were plastered on the property Wednesday saying it’s condemned and they needed to move out by 7:00 p.m. the same day.

“No 24 hour notice – nothin,” said resident Johnny Pilgrim.

The property is located at 800 Charisma Drive, which is behind the QuickTrip at Hearon Circle in Spartanburg County.

Many people spent the afternoon emptying their rooms.

“There’s people who’ve lived here 7plus years. All their belongings are here,” said resident Mallory Banks. “Nobody can move their whole lives in 4 hours. I don’t think that’s fair at all.”

Spartanburg County officials tell 7News the building “needed to be condemned” because of a sewage problem.

“All this was good until they dug this trench right here and said they had to move the water meter and then we had this sewage problem,” said resident Travis Park. “All the sewage came up through the toilet.”

A notice from the Spartanburg County Building Codes Department dated June 10th warned the property owner, College Square Hospitality, that the building would be condemned if the problem wasn’t fixed within 20 days.

“105 people that got nowhere to go,” said Park. “Because they want this place condemned but they’re just thinking about this place, they’re not thinking about the people that live here.”

Residents say they pay about $190 per week to live there.

“For people who don’t have a home, people don’t have nothin’,” said Park.

The property owner says he sent an appeal to the county asking for more time to fix the problem and asking that the property not be condemned

“This is human beings that are living here,” said Victor Rivera. “We might not be highly educated but we feel and we also need help so we are just crying for help.”

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement director said county leaders will be sending a press release Thursday.

United Way of the Piedmont is part of the Spartanburg Homeless Task Force.

They recommend residents call 2-1-1 for resources, or reach out to the Spartanburg Interfaith Hospitality Network (SPIHN), or the Miracle Hill Rescue Mission.