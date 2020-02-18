Spartanburg neighborhood still picking up pieces after tornado

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a week after a tornado made its mark on Spartanburg, we’re hearing from the folks who are still working to pick up the pieces.

“I decided to turn on Channel 7 to see how things were before I went out.”

Thursday, February 6th, Brenda Pitts was about to leave her home on Croydon Road to run errands when–in the blink of an eye–a tornado ripped through her neighborhood.

“I could hear the shingles rolling up and coming off,” she said.

The roof of the house Pitts has called home for more than 50 years was damaged, but that’s not all. Her fence and car were also hit, she lost power, and trees were uprooted.

A week and a half later, you’ll see boarded-up windows and blue tarps scattered across her neighborhood, and crews are still working to help her and her neighbors get their homes and yards back to normal.

“From daylight till dark, it’s trees being cut and hammers,” Pitts said. ‘It’s a lot noisier than the normal neighborhood.”

But even with all of the devastation that surrounds her, Pitts said she got an important message from a flower she had planted next to one of the trees that fell in her backyard.

“When the tree went up and the tree roots went up, it went up and it was growing on top,” she said.

While many things were destroyed, the bright yellow daffodil stayed strong.

“That one was here to give us all hope,” Pitts said. “And I have named him ‘Hope in the Storm,’ and I plan to put him back where he was growing originally.”

So, Pitts is staying positive and she’s even finding humor in the hit she’s taken.

“We won’t be raking leaves next fall. We can do something more fun,” she said.

And Pitts told 7 News she’s relying on her faith to get her through it all.

“My motto is ‘God always provides whatever I have to have,’ and I just count on Him,” she said. “It should make us much more thankful for what we have and worry less about what we don’t have.”

Pitts now wants others who were also impacted by the tornado to take some advice.

“If a little plant can grow like that and hang on, then surely we can hang on as well,” she said. “I’m going to do like my little plant and I’m going to hang in there.”