Spartanburg nightclub’s business license revoked, owner starting appeal process

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg nightclub has been ordered to stop business and called a public nuisance by city leaders. The owner of the club told 7 News, it’s unfair.

A high number of police calls, insufficient security and unlawful activity. Those are just some of the allegations Spartanburg leaders said led them to call Club Rehab a public nuisance.

7 News most recently reported on a shooting there October 2 of 2020.

According to a timeline provided to 7 News by the City of Spartanburg, that’s when the club’s business was suspended for 72 hours. After that, there was a hearing to appeal that decision.

Fast forward to now, Spartanburg’s City Manager decided to revoke the club’s license. It went into effect Saturday, February 6.

The owner told 7 News in a statement, they weren’t given any citation or violation before that. Adding, he will be fighting for a fair process.

He also said, they started the appeals process Monday morning. The Spartanburg City Attorney said they’re within their rights to revoke this business license.

You can find a full statement from the club’s owner below. Additionally, the documents from the City of Spartanburg are attached to this web article with the timeline of events.

“My statement is this city process is not fair or just. We were never ever given any sort of citation or violation ever before this revocation process started. The trial/hearing was conducted by a full time city employee that they choose not a judge or anyone with legal knowledge. That hearing officer ruled on December 30th of which were not given notice until Tuesday late afternoon. Wasn’t until Friday at 5 pm we were emailed by city attorney that license has been revoked. We appealed decision at 8 am this morning and will be fighting for a fair and just process,” said Club Rehab Owner, Billy Webber.