Spartanburg nursing students surprise teacher with parade

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – With schools closed due to the Coronavirus, a group of senior nursing students hasn’t seen their instructor in weeks. But they wanted to express their gratitude for all she’s done for them.

“She’s our teacher, she’s our mentor, she’s our shoulder to cry on,” nursing student Dateria Richardson said. “Whether you’ve had her as your clinical instructor or just a teacher in general, she’s amazing. She’s the reason most of us have jobs.”

“She went above and beyond this semester for us. I don’t know what we would’ve done without her,” student Heather Sealy added.

A group of students in Spartanburg has had to do their last semester of nursing school online.

“She’s made it the easiest she can. She gives extra time if needed,” Richardson said.

They say navigating this new way of learning wouldn’t be possible without the help of their instructor, Jennifer Hood. So, they decided to do something special to show their appreciation.

They showed up at her home with signs, balloons, and gifts for their favorite instructor.

“Knowing that they would go to this length–I have no words, really,” Hood said.

Recently, Hood was furloughed from her other job at Spartanburg Regional, where she worked in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“I don’t see what I do as a job,” Hood said. ‘I do it because I love nursing and I’ve been a nurse for 23 years,” she said.

The furlough has been hard on Hood, who told 7 News she misses seeing all of the babies, but she said the surprise visit from her class definitely helped.

“They’re going to be the best nurses,” she said. “Y’all are going to have to take care of me one day! I want y’all to be good at what you’re doing!”

Hood said she was thrilled to see the group because they’re more than just her students.

“I love them. They’re family. And even after they spread their wings and fly, and they have their jobs, they’re still going to be family,” she said.

The nursing students’ original pinning ceremony was scheduled for May 1st, but, because of the Coronavirus, it has been moved to June 19th.