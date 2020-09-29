Spartanburg Opportunity Center expanding services during COVID-19

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg Interfaith Hospitality Network is doing all the can to help the homeless.

The Spartanburg Opportunity Center is under the SPIHN umbrella and organizer Beth Rutherford said she and her team are seeing more visitors than ever.

Many resources in Spartanburg that would be more readily available for those in need like the Libraries or shelters have had to cut hours or change protocol because of COVID-19.

The Opportunity Center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:45 AM-11 and looking to possibly expand to afternoons and 4 days a week.

The Center needs volunteers and would be grateful for donations or to give any visitor a tour.

Contact Beth and her team at https://www.spopcenter.org/

Spartanburg Opportunity Center spopcenter@gmail.com

701 Saxon Avenue Spartanburg, SC 29301 Tel: 864-384-4131

