Spartanburg organization raising funds for local skate park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPSA) – The Hot Spot Skate Park on Union Street has been around for years. Because of that, organizers with the Coalition for Active Youth have been raising funds to repair the worn down parts of the bowl that needs replacing.

They plan to do that with a strong concrete structure.

The cost of all that is expected to be around $70,000. That’s why skaters and other community members gathered Saturday to raise the rest of the money they need.

“We’ve had a generation of kids come to this park and they have built a community, they learn from each other. They’ve come out here and have gotten fresh air. They have used this park as a place of refuge and recreation,” said Skate Park Enthusiast, Wilton Jordan.

Skaters told 7 News that a concrete bowl won’t need much maintenance and would be easier to maintain. If you missed the event, you can also mail-in donations using the following address: Coalition for Active Youth, c/o Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 E. Kennedy St., Spartanburg, S.C.