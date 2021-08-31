Spartanburg organizations remind businesses, residents about the ‘angel shot’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – According to RAINN, everyday hundreds of Americans are affected by sexual violence. Experts said many of these uncomfortable interactions start on social media then carry over into meet-ups at places such as bars and restaurants.

Advocates said that’s where the ‘Angel Shot’ comes in to rescue people stuck in unwanted situations.

“We should all expect to be able to walk around in our society and not expect to be harmed,”Marlene Evans, spokesperson for Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition, said.

According to the sign, customers have a few options. If you order the shot:

“Neat”: Escort you to your car.

“On the rocks” : Call a cab or Uber or if you order the shot

Add Lime: Call the police.

“There’s an opportunity for the waitress or bartender to get involved where police is not even actually called,” Major Art Littlejohn at the Spartanburg Police Department, said.

The Spartanburg Police Department, city of Spartanburg and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition partnered on this initiative several years ago, but signs are emerging back onto walls. Evan said she hopes other restaurants continue to have this option for customers who may be in danger.

According to Evans, Safe Homes serves hundreds of people each year and said prevention and escape routes are key in these situations to help prevent sexual assault and rape.

“This sends that additional message to people out there that we’re not going to tolerate sexual assault. If it’s in the process maybe we can prevent it before it starts,” Evans said.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the Angel Shot can be used in situations that aren’t even crime related. They said if you’re simply feeling uncomfortable don’t hesitate to order the shot.