Spartanburg Parks delivers Easter eggs in place of Scramble for 2021

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused parks and rec organizations in the Carolinas to change some of their events.

The Spartanburg County Parks Department will deliver eggs for your family’s easter egg hunt between March 29 and April 2 instead of welcoming thousands for their annual Easter Egg Scramble.

Spartanburg Parks will have 6,000 eggs, 500 dozen total. The eggs are for Spartanburg County residents only.

Signup lasts from February 22-March 19. Limit 5 dozen eggs per family.

Register here starting 2/22/21 AFTER 9 AM.

Visit Spartanburgparks.org for more information.

