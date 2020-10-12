Spartanburg PD takes aim at distracted driving with campaign

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg Police Department is conducting its ‘U Text. U Drive. U Pay.’ campaign to educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

According to the CDC, 2,841 people were killed in 2018 in crashes involving distracted driving.

“When you think about distracted driving, there are three types of distracted driving,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said. “There’s visual, physical and cognitive.”

Hovis says texting while driving fits into all three categories of distracted driving.

During the campaign, Spartanburg PD is educating drivers about the crime.

“We want our motorists, our pedestrians, our folks to know that it is definitely an issue in our community,” Spartanburg PD Captain Tim Suber said. “We want folks to be aware. As they’re driving, walking or riding on their bicycles to be aware of those folks out there who may be distracted.”