Spartanburg PD using social platforms to generate tips, solve cases

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is using different social platforms to help them close cases.

On Friday, the police department turned to Facebook for information about a deadly shooting from over the weekend. In the video, investigators shared limited details but urged the community to speak up if they know anything.

Investigators tell 7News they recognize the number of people that will see the video on Facebook. So detectives are using social media as an additional avenue to drum up tips.

In the parking lot of Prince Hall Apartments, investigators say Antonio Mckinney was shot and killed on Sunday.

Mckinney’s family is devastated.

“I can’t even sleep at night thinking about my baby brother,” said Michelle Jones, Mckinney’s sister. “What was he thinking when he was in that car and they shot him 6 times.”

During a vigil, Mckinney’s family mourned his death and prayed that someone would be held responsible.

“I’m asking God why,” Jones said. “What happened to my baby brother.”

Detectives gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene on Sunday night, but investigators need more information to build their case. So they’ve turned to a new platform.

“We know that someone in this community is aware of the incident and knows exactly what happened,” Major Art Littlejohn said in a video posted to Facebook.

Major Littlejohn says in the age of social media detectives have to evolve to serve and protect. He tells 7News social media is a different avenue to gather information and investigators are using the platform to their advantage.

“Somebody may not know that it even happened, but a lot of people are on social media. So if they see it on social media, maybe that will be an opportunity to send us a message or even give us a call,” Littlejohn told 7News.

Through likes, comments and shares, detectives hope it generates tips that could solve the crime.

“Please step forward and speak,” Jones said. “Let us know what happened because I’m sure if it was your family member you would want some justice too.”

Mckinney’s family wants answers, especially for the 6 children he leaves behind.

There are many ways to leave tips for investigators. You can message their Facebook page here, call Spartanburg PD at 564-596-2222 or call CrimeStoppers at 888-CrimeSC.

Major Littlejohn says the police department will be releasing more videos about other unsolved cases.