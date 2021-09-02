Spartanburg Philharmonic announces return to live music, implements COVID-19 guidelines

SPARTANBURG, SC – The Spartanburg Philharmonic returns to live music with COVID-19 safety guidelines implemented as the 2021-2022 season begins.

Executive Director Kathryn Boucher said to protect all staff, musicians, and patrons, “the Spartanburg Philharmonic is continuing to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously by implementing a series of policies recommended by the CDC.”

Officials said everyone must wear face coverings for the first two concerts of the season which on Sept.18 and Oct. 1.

Additionally, the Philharmonic is reducing its audience size to 500 for the first concert and 250 for the second concert with socially distanced seating available.

“At this time, our patrons are not required to be vaccinated to attend a concert. Our new policy requires that all Philharmonic staff, board members, adult musicians, and adult volunteers show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test administered within 72 hours of an in-person event.” Boucher says.

The 2021-2022 season, “Be Inspired,” opens on Sept. 18 with Radiant at 7 p.m.. and Cheeky at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.