Spartanburg planning to revise the westside corridor

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Westside gate way project is underway as the city looks to make a positive first impression on visitors.

Dilapidated buildings and condemn signs just some of what people see when they drive into the west side of Spartanburg city officials say it is time to change that.

A new corridor project will change the face of Spartanburg’s Westside.

Some old abandoned buildings damaged by last year’s tornado could be refurbished…. while

The search is on for new businesses to occupy space.

“I think it will invite more people into Spartanburg to see what the city really looks like.” Fannie Dogs, owner, Fannie Williams said.

Fannie William’s started Fannies Dogs after losing her job last year. The city approved her to operate right in the heart of the new developments. Its business like here’s that the city wants to help thrive.

“Business owners who are trying to locate in Spartanburg they come to Spartanburg through our Corridor’s and they’re very very visible.” Spartanburg Director of Neighborhood Services, Martain Livingston said.

The master plan calls for improvements to all seven corridors with upgrades in public transportation, employment opportunities, street scape upgrades and even refurbish some of the buildings.

“Maybe even give the abandoned building tax credit, I believe is a half million dollars that can help make the improvements to the property.” Livingston said.

The hope is that the improvements will look just as nice as the developments on the Northside.

“I ride through there sometimes now and if they could do that throughout the city, that would be great.” Williams said.

Just outside of the designated corridors city officials plan to

Put a trail connection which will allow people to walk from one side of the city to the other.