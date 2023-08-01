SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is still searching for the person they believe is responsible for a murder attempt.

Investigators said a woman was stabbed on Pineneedle Drive early Monday morning.

As we reported earlier, police are still searching for Jovon Johnson, who they believe is still in the area.

They believe Johnson and the victim had an argument at the victim’s apartment.

“A 15-year-old called the police and gave information that her mother was being stabbed. When we arrived on the scene, we did find her mother had many stab wounds,” said Major Art Littlejohn.

The police department said the victim had surgery and is recovering.

They are asking for help in finding Johnson.

You can contact the police department or Crime Stoppers if you know where he might be.