Spartanburg Police Chief calling on community for help as deadly shootings continue to rise

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The number of deadly shootings inside the City of Spartanburg has risen in a matter of weeks. The police chief there told 7 News, eight people have died this year by what they believe is homicide. Six of those happened in the same month. The police chief told 7 News, they’re doing what they can to stop it but they need your help.

Spartanburg’s Police Chief, Alonzo Thompson loves the community he serves. He told 7 News, especially the people.

But a current trend has him concerned, he told us they’ve been dealing with a spike in homicides and shootings.

“It has been challenging because we have seen violence, especially gun violence increase since the first of the year,” Chief Alonzo Thompson with Spartanburg Police told us.

He said the city typically averages about six homicides a year. In the first seven months of 2021, they’ve already seen eight.

“It’s an anomaly, we haven’t seen numbers like that since the early to mid-90’s,” said Chief Thompson.

We did some checking and found, other Upstate departments are also dealing with a rise in shootings in general. Chief Thompson said that’s consistent across the country.

“There are a number of things that are creating some of this but definitely the gang activity, the drug activity, we do have a number of people having mental health issues,” Thompson told us.

One of those deadly shootings just happened days ago on Palisade Street. It left two people dead.

Chief Thompson said they are working on ways to curb the crime and prevent it, some of that is still in the works.

“We’re going to do the investigations, the arrests, some of that heavy lifting but enabling us to do that well and successfully, we have to have the active involvement and participation of our citizens,” Thompson explained.

But Chief Thompson told 7 News, those arrests aren’t easy to make when people don’t speak up about what happened.

“I know there is a neighborhood I can think of where a mother and children have to sleep on the floor because of the gunshots going on, we have to do something about that. When I say we, I mean a collective body of citizens,” said Chief Thompson.

Chief Thompson told us, these homicides and shootings are very rarely random. He said there is typically an association with the suspects and victims in these cases.

If you have information you believe could help solve a case, you’re urged to call 1-888-CRIMESC, their tip line at 864-573-0000 or Criminal Investigation Division at 864-596-2065. You can also message any of the department’s social media pages with information.