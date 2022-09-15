SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money Thursday following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers respond to the 300 block of Oliver Street in reference to a shooting on August 28, 2021.

Once on scene, officers found a man who was shot in the road. Officers were able to speak to the victim but were not able to obtain information about a potential suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died on Oct. 1, 2021. He was identified as Leonard Lyles III.

Following an investigation, officers learned Lyles was shot in the legs and in the upper torso.

Witnesses told police that Lyles was speaking with another man outside of a vehicle before shots were fired.

Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice issued a plea to the public. “Let’s help our family solve this murder.”

Anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest and prosecution can receive up to a $5,000 reward.