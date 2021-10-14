Spartanburg Police, county sheriff’s office to be honored for Cleveland Park shooting response

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are being honored for their response to a July shooting that happened near Cleveland Park in July.

The Commission of Public Works of the City of Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District Commission will present joint resolutions to City Police Chief Alonzo Thompson and Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright on Thursday.

This will take place at 10 a.m. in front of the Spartanburg Water Administration Building.

The joint resolutions, adopted by both commissions, honor the response by city and county law enforcement to the shooting incident that took place in the Cleveland Park area on July 1, 2021, and involved nine Spartanburg Water team members. Two were injured and one Charter Communications employee was killed.

“The events that transpired on Thursday, July 1, were difficult for our Spartanburg Water team and the entire Spartanburg community,” said Sue Schneider, Spartanburg Water Chief Executive Officer. “The quick and heroic response by our local law enforcement teams ensured the safety and well-being of our Spartanburg Water team members involved, and our Commissioners wanted to commemorate this in a significant way.”

WSPA will stream the presentation at 10 a.m.