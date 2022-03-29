SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some crime is on the rise in the city of Spartanburg, and that includes violent crime. The Spartanburg Police Department said one of their main concerns facing the Upstate is drug abuse.

“We’re part of a life-saving business, that’s what we do every day, our main goal is to save lives, and one of the things that’s helped us more than anything is the introduction of NARCAN,” said Major Art Littlejohn.

Every officer is given NARCAN to help reverse the effects of drugs, like heroin or opioids. Major Art Littlejohn said since the department started using NARCAN in 2018, they have had 160 positive outcomes in 219 overdose calls.

Other community concerns, listed by the department in a public briefing, are guns, mental health issues and homelessness.

Though violent crime has decreased, overall, in the past 10 years, Spartanburg Police said it’s on the rise again.



“Just like the stock market, you will have upticks, here and there. Unfortunately, 2020 and 2021 were both upticks that exceeded the norm,” said Chief Alonzo Thompson.

Police Chief, Alonzo Thompson, said there are some areas that are seeing more violent crime than others.

“Obviously the red shows where there’s higher density, and right now, that area in the city is the Highland Community, Prince Hall, Morris Ridge,” he said.

He wants to make it clear that the majority of these are not random attacks.

“Even with the uptick in violent crime, it is a rare occurrence for the victim to be attacked by someone they did not know,” said Chief Thompson.

He said there are a number of ways they’re fighting back.

“Good ole fashion policing, still going out trying to develop those relationships, get information that we need, acquiring technology that will be a force multiplier for us. Once it’s in place, such as gunshot detection, license plate reader, cameras, all tied into a real time crime center,” said Chief Thompson.

He said the is proud of the men and women in uniforms and all the lives they’ve helped change and save. Chief Thompson said they need to get the citizens involved in sharing information about incidents happening in their neighborhoods, victims included. He said communication is key to helping to solve cases.

For more on the 2021 Spartanburg Crime Statistics, click here.