Spartanburg Police & Faith Leaders host October Youth Summit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, October 5th at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Spartanburg Police Department will team up with local faith organizations to host a Youth Summit.

The summit is aimed at teens and young adults, ages 13 to 22 years old. Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said teens just outside of that age range, 11 or 12 years old, are still welcome to come out and learn.

“We care about our young people and we want to do all we can as a part of this community to help them in anyway that we can,” Chief Thompson said,” Law enforcement, especially in Spartanburg, we police in partnership.”

Speakers will cover topics on preventing and avoid gun violence, bullying on social media, suicide, depression and more.

Youth & Young Adult Summit Flyer

The chief said the goal of this summit is to show the community that they’re looking to build trust and an open line of communication to support the community.

“We want to know what levers to pull, who to bring in to a situation to truly help those that are in need,” Chief Thompson said.

In addition to the teens and young adult break out sessions, the hosts have also set up a breakout session for the parents. All of the sessions have the same goal, come and speak with law enforcement and church leaders about issues within the community.

“This is something we hope to do on going in a variety of ways. Showing our willingness to work and to help those that live and work and play in our community,” Chief Thompson said.

The Youth & Young Adult Support Summit will be at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, registration starts 8:30 a.m. and runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The department is providing lunch, to help cover the costs, attendees will be charged $15 per person. But, the Chief added, those that can’t pay, and still want to come, should.

Community members looking to support the youth summit are encouraged to sponsor an attendee by donating $15. For more information on how you can help or to pre-register contact: