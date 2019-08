Police are investigating after one person was shot on Baltimore Street in Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after one person was shot in a domestic incident on Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

The incident happened on Baltimore Street at about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Police are investigating after one person was shot in Spartanburg.

Police are investigating after one person was shot in Spartanburg.

Police and EMS personnel are on scene at this time.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition or arrests yet.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.