SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg police officers responded to multiple Christmas Day calls regarding domestic disturbances and domestic violence. While the department said the multiple calls do not represent a holiday spike in domestic issues, an officer told 7News they are an opportunity to remind victims of resources available.
Officer Grace Herlugson told 7News that domestic altercations escalate to a criminal matter the moment they become physical.
“If someone’s putting their hands on you, that’s a 9-1-1 call,” Herlugson said.
However, she said, there is a gray area in many relationships that can make distinguishing abuse difficult. For those situations, she said, suspected victims can call Spartanburg’s non-emergent line to discuss them with officers on duty.
Spartanburg Police Department’s non-emergent line is 864-596-2035.
Herlugson said patrol officers with Spartanburg Police Department receive extensive training to identify and manage domestic disturbance and violence calls.
Below are resources available for victims of domestic violence.
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
- Safe Harbor SC: 1-800-291-2139
- SAFE Homes: 1-800-273-5066
Additional resources for many counties can be found here.