SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg police officers responded to multiple Christmas Day calls regarding domestic disturbances and domestic violence. While the department said the multiple calls do not represent a holiday spike in domestic issues, an officer told 7News they are an opportunity to remind victims of resources available.

Officer Grace Herlugson told 7News that domestic altercations escalate to a criminal matter the moment they become physical.

“If someone’s putting their hands on you, that’s a 9-1-1 call,” Herlugson said.

However, she said, there is a gray area in many relationships that can make distinguishing abuse difficult. For those situations, she said, suspected victims can call Spartanburg’s non-emergent line to discuss them with officers on duty.

Spartanburg Police Department’s non-emergent line is 864-596-2035.

Herlugson said patrol officers with Spartanburg Police Department receive extensive training to identify and manage domestic disturbance and violence calls.

Below are resources available for victims of domestic violence.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

1-800-799-7233 Safe Harbor SC: 1-800-291-2139

1-800-291-2139 SAFE Homes: 1-800-273-5066

Additional resources for many counties can be found here.