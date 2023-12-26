SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg police officers responded to multiple Christmas Day calls regarding domestic disturbances and domestic violence. While the department said the multiple calls do not represent a holiday spike in domestic issues, an officer told 7News they are an opportunity to remind victims of resources available.

Officer Grace Herlugson told 7News that domestic altercations escalate to a criminal matter the moment they become physical.

“If someone’s putting their hands on you, that’s a 9-1-1 call,” Herlugson said.

However, she said, there is a gray area in many relationships that can make distinguishing abuse difficult. For those situations, she said, suspected victims can call Spartanburg’s non-emergent line to discuss them with officers on duty.

Spartanburg Police Department’s non-emergent line is 864-596-2035.

Herlugson said patrol officers with Spartanburg Police Department receive extensive training to identify and manage domestic disturbance and violence calls.

Below are resources available for victims of domestic violence.

  • The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
  • Safe Harbor SC: 1-800-291-2139
  • SAFE Homes: 1-800-273-5066

Additional resources for many counties can be found here.