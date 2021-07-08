Spartanburg Police officer charged in connection to domestic violence incident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg Police officer has been arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident, according to SLED.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an officer Monday with the Spartanburg Police Department in connection with a domestic incident that occurred July 7 in Spartanburg County.

Dejuan Tremaine Shell, 25, was charged with second degree domestic violence. According to an arrest warrant, Shell is accused of getting into a physical altercation and shoving a victim, causing injuries while their child was present.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Spartanburg Police Department. Shell was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office

