Spartanburg police officer raises on hold amid covid-19

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – The ripple effect of Covid-19 on the economy is being felt across the upstate, it’s even reached Spartanburg police officers. The raises they were expecting are off the table, at least for now.

For Taijah Chapman, making a monster sub is part of the job, however when covid hit things changed. “We had to adjust our schedule and we weren’t sure that we would remain open, even for the hours that we did change it to.” Monster Sub, Taijah Chapman said.

It’s a similar story for many restaurants. Customers bring in revenue to support local businesses and the taxes earned by the city, helps fund Spartanburg’s workers that includes police officers.

“Anytime you go to restaurants you’re paying the hospitality tax and we use that for all sorts of things, but one of the things it can be used for is police protection and police salaries and things like that.” spokesperson, City of Spartanburg, Christopher George.

The already approved city budget, based on projected revenue, went into affect in July and had included raises for officers, but that was before the full economic affects of covid were known.

“This year in particular its pretty hard to project hospitality tax revenue. that’s one were going to be reevaluating throughout the year.” George said.

While some across the county are calling for police to be defunded, city officials say in Spartanburg it’s just the opposite. This raise freeze is only the result of the dollars and cents not adding up.

“We could come back to council and say hey it looks like we have some money in the budget for these proposed raises, because we know its been a priority to bring our police salaries in line, we could approve that then with a special allocation.” George said.

As business get back to normal those police officers could see their raises reinstated.

According to city officials, the last raise specific to officers happened in 2016, however, they did receive a cost of living increase along with all city employees before 2020.