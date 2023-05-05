SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating a missing elderly couple.

Elton Pryor and Jean Pryor, both 80 years old, were reported missing early Friday morning by family members.

Elton is described as having white hair and brown eyes. Jean is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said their vehicle is a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with the SC tag CAP277.

The vehicle is also described as missing a hub cap on the front passenger side and there is damage to the rear bumper.

Anyone that has seen the couple is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2035.