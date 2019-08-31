Spartanburg Police seek person of interest after man found shot in head at motel

Police are looking for Anthony Wilson in connection to a shooting at Main Street Motel.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are looking for a person of interest after a man was found shot in the head at a motel early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Main Street Motel on West Main Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Police say a male was found shot in the head near room 27.

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Anthony Bernard Wilson Jr. is a person of interest in the incident.

According to police, Wilson left the scene walking. Witnesses reported he was wearing a white shirt with Clemson color orange and black Nike shorts.

He was also reportedly carrying a Looney Toon’s bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.