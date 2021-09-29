Spartanburg Police seek to ID suspect accused of sexual assault near park

Police are working to identify a suspect accused of sexual assault in Spartanburg. (Spartanburg Police)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place near Priscilla Rumley Park last week.

On Sept. 20 at about 2 a.m., officers from the Spartanburg Police Department responded to the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Winsmith Avenue in reference to a sexual assault.

The victim said she was walking in the area of Priscilla Rumley Park between the hours 11 p.m.

on Sept. 19 and 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 20. The victim said, while walking she was approached by a male driving a red vehicle, according to police.

The victim said the suspect grabbed her, threw her onto the ground and assaulted her. The suspect left the scene driving a small red sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with a defective headlight, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks. He is tall with a slim build, and was wearing a white shirt and red jogging pants. Police have provided a composite sketch of him.

The Spartanburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public with identifying the suspect.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg

Police Department at 864-596-2065.