Spartanburg Police share end-of-year crime report, COVID impact on 2020 crime

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department shared with us their end-of-the-year crime report and how COVID had an impact on the amount of crime and the kinds of crimes that were committed in 2020.

“As we look at the numbers, we noticed that crime for 2020 was actually down 5%, which is good, but the other thing is that there’s volatility,” Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department said.

Overall, Spartanburg Police said crime in the City of Spartanburg was down for the year, compared to previous years, with less crime reported in 2020 than in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

“You can see that there are peaks and valleys in all of the years, and even in this last month; but, even with that, there is still that downward trend,” Littlejohn said as he showed us the statistics.

Police told 7 News some of it could be contributed to COVID, as the lower numbers were especially evident during the months where most places were closed and people were stuck at home.

Specifically, compared to 2019, less crime was reported between the months of March and June.

Major Littlejohn said there were also less traffic offenses in the year 2020.

“We were actually down by 16%,” he said. “That was probably just due to less vehicles on the road.”

However, Spartanburg police did see an uptick in some reported crimes in 2020, like domestic violence.

“The increase was more on our non-violent domestics, where there was just an argument between people, and that increase was about 22%,” Littlejohn said. “I don’t know what you contribute that to. I don’t know if you contribute that to people being home together more.”

Spartanburg Police also had more reports of juvenile runaways.

“We think that’s just because kids are bored. They’re not in school. They can’t see their friends and they want to see their friends. So, we did have an increase on our runaways. That was about 18%,” Littlejohn said.

One of the crimes police say they always want to see go down are car break-ins, because they say that one crime could lead to several more.

“Every car that is broken into, 1 out of 5 of those cars, someone has one or more firearms in it. That’s a pretty good odd. That’s better than the lottery or the slot machine,” Littlejohn said. “What is that person going to do with that firearm?”

Because of that, police have a message for the community.

“If citizens really wanted to help us and help their neighborhood, they would lock their car doors,” Littlejohn said.